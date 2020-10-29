Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNNGY. Pareto Securities began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

