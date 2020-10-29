Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CFO Thomas R. Brugger Buys 5,000 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,308. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORRF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth $125,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORRF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

