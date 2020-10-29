Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORAN opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

