OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.55. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

