Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $7,759,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

