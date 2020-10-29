Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $317.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter worth $683,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ooma by 10.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.