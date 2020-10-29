Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ONTO stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

