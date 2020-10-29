ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $32.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.26.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -613.35, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $85,953.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,550.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

