Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $13.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olin by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 608,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.