Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 4,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,320 shares of company stock worth $199,064. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.