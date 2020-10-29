Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after buying an additional 316,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 257,631 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,453,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,517,000 after buying an additional 141,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

