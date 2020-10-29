OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.68.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maritza Arizmendi acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,074.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,248 shares of company stock worth $299,933. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

