Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

