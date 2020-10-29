Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

