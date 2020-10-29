NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NYSE:SLQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. NYSE:SLQT has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.94.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NYSE:SLQT (SLQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.