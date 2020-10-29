NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -110.94. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

