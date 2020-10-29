NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $521.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NVDA opened at $505.08 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $311.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

