NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $521.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.74.
Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
Shares of NVDA opened at $505.08 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $311.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.18.
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.