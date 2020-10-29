nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

