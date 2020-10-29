Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NTNX stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

