Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. Novocure has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 961.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $569,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,128,501. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Novocure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novocure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

