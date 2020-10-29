Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 96 price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 94.08.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.