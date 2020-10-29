Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 105 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 94.08.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

