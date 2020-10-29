NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.30.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

