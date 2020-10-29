Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NHYDY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

