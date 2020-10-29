Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

