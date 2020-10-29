Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.