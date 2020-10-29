Norbord (TSE:OSB) PT Set at C$56.00 by Raymond James

Norbord (TSE:OSB) has been given a C$56.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$41.93 on Tuesday. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$583.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.6900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

