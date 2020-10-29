Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of NBLX opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

