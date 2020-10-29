NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $65.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $77.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,946 shares of company stock worth $14,611,361 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.