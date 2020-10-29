NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $75.06 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 32901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $65.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,361 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,577,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 327,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 610,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

