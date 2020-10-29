News (NWSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

