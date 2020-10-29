New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Age Beverages from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NBEV stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 133.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 198.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

