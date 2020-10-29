Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.79.

NBIX stock opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

