NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NTGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NETGEAR stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $978.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

