Neovasc (NVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.82) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$0.39 million for the quarter.

Neovasc has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

