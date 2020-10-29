Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to $14.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised Neo Performance Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $8.22 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

