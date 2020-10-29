Needham & Company LLC Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $539.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $477.00 to $539.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

TMO stock opened at $476.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.53 and a 200-day moving average of $389.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,337 shares of company stock worth $23,620,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

