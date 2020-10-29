Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 107.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of NRP opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

