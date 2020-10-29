National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get National Grid alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.