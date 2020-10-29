National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) & HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Critical Survey

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bank of Canada and HANG SENG BK LT/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 1.76 $1.70 billion N/A N/A HANG SENG BK LT/S $6.85 billion 4.37 $3.17 billion $1.64 9.55

HANG SENG BK LT/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada and HANG SENG BK LT/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 4 3 0 2.43 HANG SENG BK LT/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $70.14, indicating a potential upside of 48.14%. Given National Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than HANG SENG BK LT/S.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG SENG BK LT/S has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HANG SENG BK LT/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and HANG SENG BK LT/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 18.31% 16.65% 0.72% HANG SENG BK LT/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats HANG SENG BK LT/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. It provides its services through a network of 495 branches and 1,480 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

