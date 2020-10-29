National Bank Financial Weighs in on Killam Apartment REIT’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Killam Apartment REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.90 million during the quarter.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

