National Bank Financial Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.49 and a 52-week high of C$60.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.