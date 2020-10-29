National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$114.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSU. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.14.

TSE:TSU opened at C$87.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$31.37 and a 52-week high of C$96.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 3.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

