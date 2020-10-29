National Bank Financial Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$17.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.96.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

