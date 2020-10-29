National Bank Financial Increases Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$168.00

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.36.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$138.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.48. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.569999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.83, for a total transaction of C$116,661.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$716,301.73. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.