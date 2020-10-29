National Bank Financial Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.