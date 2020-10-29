National Bank Financial Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$9.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.14. The company has a market cap of $372.07 million and a PE ratio of -139.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

