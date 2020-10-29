Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

NYSE HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

