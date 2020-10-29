Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1,503.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.