Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

